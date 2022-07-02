Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $350.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.