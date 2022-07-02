VAULT Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $143,503.77 and approximately $11.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00649613 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083951 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016144 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,612 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

