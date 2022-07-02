Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $3.40. Vaxart shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 1,730,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 97.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 214,197 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $104,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.