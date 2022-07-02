Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,279. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.68.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

