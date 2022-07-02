Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.68.

NYSE VEEV traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $204.11. 1,167,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,279. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

