Veil Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $275,225.61 and $68.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

