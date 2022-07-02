Verso Price Down 26.4% This Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $336,580.12 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verso alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00165860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.88 or 0.00632484 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00084842 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.