Verso Token Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

