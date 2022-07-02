Viacoin (VIA) Trading 69.3% Lower This Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 53.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2,956.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 69.3% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00262899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002418 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

