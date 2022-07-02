Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.90. 37,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,239,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -12.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

