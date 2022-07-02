Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

Shares of BIO opened at $502.34 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

