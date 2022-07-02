Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 361.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

