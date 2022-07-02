Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $18,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.56.

ESS opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.34. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

