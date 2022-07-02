Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $15.54 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

