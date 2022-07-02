Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HP were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $454,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955,493 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $186,673,000 after purchasing an additional 170,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,260,257 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $122,813,000 after purchasing an additional 792,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

