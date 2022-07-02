Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $357,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

