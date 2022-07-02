Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1611 per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.49) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.