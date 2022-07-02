Waddell & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.