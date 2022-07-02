Waddell & Associates LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
