Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $59.75 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 571,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,750,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

