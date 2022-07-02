Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

