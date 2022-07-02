Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 28,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,233,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,568 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 278,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

