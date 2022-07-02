Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

