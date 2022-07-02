Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $128.49 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $126.61 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

