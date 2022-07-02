Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $236.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

