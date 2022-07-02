Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

