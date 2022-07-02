Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of WSO.B opened at $243.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watsco has a one year low of $139.00 and a one year high of $242.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.21.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.