Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.16.

W opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,567.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,268 shares of company stock worth $1,169,897 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

