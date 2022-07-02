Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 5.7%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 9,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 632,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

