WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BUDZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 41,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,816. WEED has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

