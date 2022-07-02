Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of WB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
