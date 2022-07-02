Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of WB opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

