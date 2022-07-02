Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

