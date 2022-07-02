Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 258.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

