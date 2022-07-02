WEMIX Market Cap Reaches $334.26 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00014026 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $334.26 million and $23.05 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WEMIX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00151259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00808753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00085184 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016221 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.