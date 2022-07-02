Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. 50,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 237,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14.
About Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
