Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. 50,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 237,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

