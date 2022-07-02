Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

