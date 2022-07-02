Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 21,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
