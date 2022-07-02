Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WBND stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBND. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period.

