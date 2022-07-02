Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.