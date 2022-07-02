Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.43.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$273,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 316,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,891,021.76. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$239,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,478 shares in the company, valued at C$4,541,019. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,600 shares of company stock worth $558,158.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

