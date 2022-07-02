Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and $530,475.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wilder World has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,335.79 or 0.99940173 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

