WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $6.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.