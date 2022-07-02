WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,281.67 ($15.72).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($15.70) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.66) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered WPP to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.54) to GBX 1,230 ($15.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday.

WPP opened at GBX 823.20 ($10.10) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 783.20 ($9.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 912.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.83.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

