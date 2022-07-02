Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

