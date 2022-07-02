Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XENE. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.40.

XENE opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,295,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

