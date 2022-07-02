Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 70235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.
Ximen Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIM)
