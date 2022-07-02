Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.
About Xinyi Solar
