Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

About Xinyi Solar (Get Rating)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

