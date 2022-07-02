Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $172,921.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $172,921.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

