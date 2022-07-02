Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.