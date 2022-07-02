Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00281136 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00079523 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars.

