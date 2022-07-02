Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 470 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

